CNN'S DR. LEANA WEN BUSTED! SHE'S A CNN CRISIS ACTOR POSING AS A "MEDICAL EXPERT!"

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Dr. Leana Wen has been paraded out on CNN and other MSM channels, referring to her as a "medical expert" throughout the CV19 pandemic deception. BUT WAIT! Here is Leana Wen, in a clip from 2013, giving a FAKE on-the-street interview to CNN's Jake Tapper telling him how "horrific" the emergency room scene was with all the people who had been blown up at the Boston Marathon -- ALL of which was totally FAKE!
Hat-tip to Russ Winter, who wrote a terrific expose article here:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/dr-leana-wen-glow-worm-blast-from-the-past/
Guess who CNN Interviewed after the Boston Marathon Bombing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIdcHqD1zmo