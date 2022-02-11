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Your Calling and Blessing - Go! into the harvest
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32 views • February 11, 2022
And another drum session with Bindernowski
We have a calling in our life - even before we were born we were designed with a specific calling.
I am wondering if even 0,0000001% of all the people in this world truly walk in their God given calling - or way less...
Go into the harvest, because the harvest if plentyful but the laborers are few
You can be a big blessing and bless others if you do so.
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
We have a calling in our life - even before we were born we were designed with a specific calling.
I am wondering if even 0,0000001% of all the people in this world truly walk in their God given calling - or way less...
Go into the harvest, because the harvest if plentyful but the laborers are few
You can be a big blessing and bless others if you do so.
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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