🤡 "Doesn't that just make us look like a bunch of clowns?!" - Rep. Adam Smith, to Asst Sect of War, Daniel Zimmerman on Trump's repeated Iran claims

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🤡 "Doesn't that just make us look like a bunch of clowns?!"
Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), ranking member of House Armed Services, to Assistant Secretary of War Daniel Zimmerman on Trump's repeated Iran claims:
"Is the president misinformed? Are people doing a bad job of informing him? Is he that ignorant about the circumstances? Or is he just making it up as part of some — I don't know, six-dimensional chess strategy?"