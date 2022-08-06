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Censored on Twitter: Head of Israeli Biological Institute Says Pfizer's mRNA Vaccine Brings On Monkeypox
Global Agenda
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From Kanekoa's Newsletter


"Twitter Censors Pfizer-Injured Israeli COVID Vaccine Director"


Prof. Shmuel Shapira MD MPH (Col.), who served as Director of the Israel Institute for Biological Research between 2013 and 2021, suggested that the monkeypox outbreak was connected to mRNA vaccines.


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Kanekoa's Newsletter


https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/twitter-censors-pfizer-injured-israeli


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