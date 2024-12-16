BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ventura County Health SCare Going After Trump Supporter Kids
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Alex Jones: They're hyping all this fear. What do you think they're planning? You were shaking your head a lot during that. What's going on here?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: They're doing the exact same thing they did before. They're injecting our kids. They're targeting Trump-Kennedy supporters. Our newsletter yesterday shows you they literally went through the records against the law and said, You have inadequate immunization, and now we get to inject pertussis. Oh, you mean whooping cough? Yes. The vaccine that doesn't work. What's going on is they failed the first time, and they're never going to stop injecting those deadly shots. Joe Ladapo and DeSantis were there saying, no more COVID shots. Well, the Ventura County Health Scare system went through and found Trump supporters. Oh, why don't we say like FEMA and went through their records and say, you have inadequate immunization? No, they don't have any immunization, because vaccination is not immunization.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/05/2024

InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88

Subscribe to The Real Dr Judy's Newsletters: https://therealdrjudy.com/newsletters

Keywords
healthnewschildrenvaccinationvaccinetruthpublic healthimmunizationventurajudy mikovitsales jones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy