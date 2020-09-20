You're Fooked! : The Dollar Vigilante

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You’re Fooked: https://twitter.com/BakuBlue/status/1306319449574838279
Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better: https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030
Injectable Biochip for SARS-CoV-2 Detection Near FDA Approval: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/09/15/profusa-injectable-biosensors.aspx
The pandemic is driving millions of America’s ‘working poor’ to the edge: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/19/coronavirus-how-the-pandemic-impacts-americas-working-poor.html?__source=sharebar|facebook&par=sharebar
Thousands protest against newly-imposed COVID restrictions in Madrid region: https://youtu.be/6UHPC15FPbM
London Protest, Trafalgar Square, 19 September 2020 - Lawful Rebel: https://youtu.be/Bp4OlUus2Ms
Police engage in SHOVING MATCH with protesters at major rally against coronavirus measures in London (VIDEO): https://www.rt.com/uk/501146-police-coronavirus-protest-london/
Unbelievable Gematria Hockey Predictions - Luxy_91: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkD8P25xUeuYMPKuBS8Qjcw
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBlKCg91R7s
The Dollar Vigilante