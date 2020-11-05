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sElection Chaos Proceeds as Planned - #NewWorldNextWeek
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74 views • November 05, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Biden's Plan to Assert Control
https://bit.ly/3kYDzcJ

Trump Campaign to ‘Immediately' Request Recount In Wisconsin, Citing ‘Irregularities'
https://bit.ly/38bxZ3e

Democrat-led ‘Transition Integrity Project’ Plan for Post-Election Chaos
https://bit.ly/3jZdiK3

Story #2: Angelina Jolie’s MI6 Interview Shows Just How Connected Hollywood Is To the Deep State
https://bit.ly/34VASDo

Angelina Jolie Asks the Outgoing Head of MI6 About Protecting Democracy, Fighting Misinformation and His Life as a Spy
https://archive.is/wauPQ

Story #3: Forged Letter Warning About Wolves on the Loose Part of Canadian Military Propaganda Campaign That Went Awry
https://bit.ly/38dJAyY

Canadian Military FAKE WOLVES FEAR CAMPAIGN EXPOSED! But You WON’T BELIEVE What They Are Doing NEXT!!!
https://bit.ly/369qCXm

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
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trumpfbiciabidenmi6syriacfrcorbett reportangelina jolienewworldnextweekscamdemicselection chaosproceeds as planned
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