【Ukraine Rescue】A Spanish Student Wearing the NFSC Vest Calls for the Elimination of Communism Everywhere in the World

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/14/2022 A Spanish college student asks for and wears the vests of the NFSC. He supports it to destroy the CCP. He says people will only be free when communism is destroyed. He says the whole world should exterminate the Communist Party, including the Communist Party in China and the communist forces in other countries.