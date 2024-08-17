BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Secrets of the Zodiac Revealed!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
44 views • 8 months ago

Secrets of the Zodiac Revealed!

Teaching adapted from Dr. D. Jame Kennedy

"The Gospel in the Stars"


Acts 2:17 (KJV) 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:


1 John 4:17 As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ!


Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

DON'T MISS THIS!


Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org

biblegospelzodiac
