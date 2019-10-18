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Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a Rough Week
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29 views • October 18, 2019
Excerpts from Daily Ignoramus #158 and #159
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Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean (links below)
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
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Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
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Go Inform Yourselves.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean (links below)
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media: Stephen Ignoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, collabs: [email protected]
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjJeSvwztALX2HuPu401mg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
Google Play: https://playmusic.app.goo.gl/?ibi=com.google.PlayMusic&isi=691797987&ius=googleplaymusic&apn=com.google.android.music&link=https://play.google.com/music/m/I5kph3etuhhvphbsykohdslvkgy?t%3DCall_Me_Ignorant%26pcampaignid%3DMKT-na-all-co-pr-mu-pod-16
More to come!
Support:
One time donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Donate Lino on DLive
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
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