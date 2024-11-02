102 Minutes That Changed America [2008] Original Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very hard to find this version now, but i've kept it preserved all this time... includes the "I-Witness to 9/11" interviews near the end (@ 1:41:25)
"I always have a camera on me - always. It was how I probably emotionally dealt with the trauma, because i was like had a mission." - Cheryl Dunn