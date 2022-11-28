The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. No Limits On God!

I pray you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend Warriors Of Light!
In these troubled times we can often overlook the goodness of our Father who reigns in Heaven. I pray that today's short will help strengthen your faith and power you and your family through these and any tough times. Let's Rock!
Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.
Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
Inspirational clip from:
Above Inspiration
http://bit.ly/3GSn53V
Music from Xalt
https://amzn.to/3ilZwpX
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.