The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. No Limits On God!

I pray you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend Warriors Of Light!



In these troubled times we can often overlook the goodness of our Father who reigns in Heaven. I pray that today's short will help strengthen your faith and power you and your family through these and any tough times. Let's Rock!

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspirational clip from:

Above Inspiration

http://bit.ly/3GSn53V

Music from Xalt

https://amzn.to/3ilZwpX