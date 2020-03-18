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Drs. Saphier, Makary answer viewers' coronavirus questions
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57 views • March 18, 2020
What's the difference between COVID-19 and the flu? What steps are being taken to increase the number of hospital beds available? Insight from Fox News contributors Drs. Nicole Saphier and Marty Makary.
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