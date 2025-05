Immediate Roadside Sanctions vs. Criminal Impaired Driving Charges in Alberta 🚔

What’s the difference between Immediate Roadside Sanctions (IRS) and Criminal Impaired Driving Charges in Alberta? πŸ€”





Key Differences:





βœ” Process: IRS is an administrative penalty, while criminal charges require a court trial.

βœ” Licence Suspension: IRS leads to an immediate 90-day suspension, while courts determine criminal charge suspensions.

βœ” Vehicle Seizure: Both may result in vehicle impoundment, depending on severity.

βœ” Criminal Record: IRS impacts your driving record, while a criminal charge leads to a permanent record.

βœ” Appeals: IRS appeals go through SafeRoads Alberta, while criminal charges require a legal court process.





