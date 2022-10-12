Build A Freedom-Based Lifestyle

During these uncertain economic times, it can be difficult to know how to grow your wealth while also maintaining a sense of freedom. Andrew Henderson of Nomad Capitalist joins us in this podcast to talk about his approach to living a happier, more fulfilling life by taking advantage of citizenship opportunities around the world and expanding his freedom.

Nomad Capitalist is a company that has helped more than 1,000 clients retain more of their wealth, enjoy global freedom, and take control of their happiness by acquiring things such as citizenship by investment, golden visas, and invaluable financial advice.