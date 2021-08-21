WARNING - COVID VACCINE - USED ABORTED BABY - FETAL CELLS FOR PRODUCTION

Genesis 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

Psalm 127:3 Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.

Matthew 18:4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

Matthew 18:6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.