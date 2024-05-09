Putin cites "lessons of WWII" in speech to avoid another world war but are these the right lessons?

Putin invokes the "lessons of WWII" in Victory Day speech saying Russia will do everything in its power to avoid world war, but are the "lessons" he cites accurate? | Trump trials continue to fall apart and backfire for the left | Is Trump going to jail for contempt in Stormy Daniels case? | Republican introduces sick bill to send college students protesting Gaza genocide to Gaza for six months | Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal after Hamas accepts | MTG's effort to oust Speaker Johnson fails | Netanyahu's orders shutdown of Al Jazeera in Israel | GOP legislators threaten ICC if arrest Netanyahu, push bill for Oct 7 curriculum | RFK ok with trans surgery for minors







