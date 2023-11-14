Create New Account
Pro-Palestine Protests Gather Thousands Around Globe Over Weekend 10 News First (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel 10 News First

https://youtu.be/jXpJfsXJWfM?si=mlB_TOH2vXW-CjaI

6 Nov 2023 #israel #israelpalestineconflict #gazaThousands of protestors have gathered around the world to show their support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, in cities including Sydney, Rome, Athens, and Washington.


0:12 Sydney, Australia

1:48 Washington, D.C.

2:44 Athens, Greece

3:21 Paris, France

4:22 Rome, Italy

4:44 Santiago, Chile

5:23 Caracas, Venezuela

5:57 Islamabad, Pakistan

6:35 San Juan, Puerto Rico

7:18 Jakarta, Indonesia

8:08 Bucharest, Romania

8:43 Amman, Jordan


#israel #gaza #rafahcrossing #egypt #palestine #israelpalestineconflict #war


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

