Pro-Palestine Protests Gather Thousands Around Globe Over Weekend 10 News First (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel 10 News First at:-
https://youtu.be/jXpJfsXJWfM?si=mlB_TOH2vXW-CjaI
6 Nov 2023 #israel #israelpalestineconflict #gazaThousands of protestors have gathered around the world to show their support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, in cities including Sydney, Rome, Athens, and Washington.
0:12 Sydney, Australia
1:48 Washington, D.C.
2:44 Athens, Greece
3:21 Paris, France
4:22 Rome, Italy
4:44 Santiago, Chile
5:23 Caracas, Venezuela
5:57 Islamabad, Pakistan
6:35 San Juan, Puerto Rico
7:18 Jakarta, Indonesia
8:08 Bucharest, Romania
8:43 Amman, Jordan
