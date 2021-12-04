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DARK PERSUASION - THE HISTORY OF BRAINWASHING FROM PAVLOV TO SOCIAL MEDIA
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184 views • December 04, 2021
Willyalfredo



oel Dimsdale discusses his latest book “Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media,” which traces the evolution of brainwashing from its beginnings in torture and religious conversion into the age of neuroscience and social media. Dimsdale is distinguished professor emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego. [11/2021] [Show ID: 37324]

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47:48 - Q&A

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