NWO: The White House knew that the COVID-19 bioweapon was killing Americans

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Greg Reese and Dustin Nemos.



Naomi Wolf, CEO at the Daily Clout, exposes how the White House knew that the COVID-19 bioweapons were and are killing Americans.



The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, used to speak with Lamb-like attributes (Christian) but now speaks as a dragon, which is a symbol for satan in Revelation 12:9.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]