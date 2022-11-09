The COVID-19 vaccine appears to be forming "electrical circuits" notes Matt Taylor

The full 1:20 hour video, posted on Oct 25, 2022, with pictures of images and videos of what they have found in the COVID-19 vaccine vials is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v1puxz8-irrefutable-proof-of-self-assembly-structures-in-c19-shots-structures-assem.html

Title of the original video: "Irrefutable Proof of Self Assembly Structures in C19 Shots - Structures Assembling and Disassembling"

Video description from the original posting:

"In this weeks Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show I interview Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor. We all are part of an international collaborative team effort to shed light on the self-assembly nanotechnology in the C19 injectables. In this interview we present Dr. David Nixon’s time lapsed video footage showing that microchips assemble and disassemble and then reassemble again - possibly indefinitely continuing this process. This never before seen footage from of microscopy images proves that this extremely advanced technology can easily be overlooked - but when carefully and patiently researched, can be documented, as we did. There is a virtual blueprint to this technology that controls intelligently this assembly and disassembly process. We show the same corroborating findings by time lapsed video from Matt Taylor. Dr. David Nixon is a physician from Melbourne Australia, who has been evaluating the Pfizer vial contents and documenting the findings and changes meticulously over months. Dr. Shimon Yanowitz is an independent researcher from Israel with a background in computer science and electrical engineering and has evaluated C19 injectables right after thawing and showed self-assembly at room temperature and then even more elaborate while incubated at body temperature. He proved the self-assembly structures originate from Liposomes. Matt Taylor is an electrical engineer from Ecuador, who has evaluated C19 injectables under the microscope and proven self-assembly and evidence of micro circuitry development dependent on EMF exposure. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD from the USA, am a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 22 years of clinical practice experience - closely collaborates with all three scientists featured in this interview."

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

