INVOCATION OF THE VIOLET FLAME-KATERINA KOSTAKI

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OF THE VIOLET FLAME
Here is an Invocation to the Violet Flame...of which you can use this kind of invocation or create your own... By using the breath in a conscious and sustained manner brings it into your Auric Field in a more Tangible and Creative manner... and keep your Emotional Balance throughout your day.
INVOCATION TO THE VIOLET FLAME IS POSTED ON ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT BLOG - A BLOG OF VISIONARY AUTHOR KATERINA KOSTAKI
https://academyofinnerlight.blogspot.com/2019/07/invocation-of-violet-flame.html
VIDEO CREATION BY KATERINA KOSTAKI
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