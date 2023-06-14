My high-tech, very pricey, rain gauge MVI_2008

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I once had a spiffy rain gauge with a cylinder within the larger cylinder,
however, its plastic broke down eventually. I’ve relied ever since on a high-tech,
very expensive, spaghetti jar. This June we are having a wet start beyond
average here in Perth, not to mention a colder start.