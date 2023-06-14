My high-tech, very pricey, rain gauge MVI_2008

I once had a spiffy rain gauge with a cylinder within the larger cylinder,
however, its plastic broke down eventually. I’ve relied ever since on a high-tech,
very expensive, spaghetti jar. This June we are having a wet start beyond
average here in Perth, not to mention a colder start.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.