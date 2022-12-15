Create New Account
Are the banks going to crash next year?
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with financial commentator and former bond trader, David Ward. We discuss the current debt load of the private banks, the growing issues with the derivative fraud where banks are currently allowed to have 0% or close to it as a reserve system instead of the full reserve where they can only lend what they have assets for on hand. We talk about the threat of the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) for citizens of every country as this will be implemented with a digital ID, digital health passport and ESG (environmental, social, governance aka social compliance). We review David's list of 10 critical banking reforms that will stop or slow the destruction of the banks and stem the transfer of personal wealth from the majority to a elite group of super wealthy. We close with a short discussion on the legitimacy of the GESARA (Global Economic Security and Recovery Act) which we will debate in our next podcast in January. Feel free to post your questions and comments to ask David in that upcoming podcast.

https://anchor.fm/tish-conlin/episodes/Episode-59-Are-the-banks-going-to-crash-next-year-e1sabmo

