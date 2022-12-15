In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with
financial commentator and former bond trader, David Ward. We discuss the
current debt load of the private banks, the growing issues with the derivative
fraud where banks are currently allowed to have 0% or close to it as a reserve
system instead of the full reserve where they can only lend what they have
assets for on hand. We talk about the threat of the CBDC (Central Bank Digital
Currency) for citizens of every country as this will be implemented with a
digital ID, digital health passport and ESG (environmental, social, governance
aka social compliance). We review David's list of 10 critical banking reforms
that will stop or slow the destruction of the banks and stem the transfer of
personal wealth from the majority to a elite group of super wealthy. We close
with a short discussion on the legitimacy of the GESARA (Global Economic
Security and Recovery Act) which we will debate in our next podcast in January.
Feel free to post your questions and comments to ask David in that upcoming
podcast.
https://anchor.fm/tish-conlin/episodes/Episode-59-Are-the-banks-going-to-crash-next-year-e1sabmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.