Prophecy Excerpts 75 - YAH Teaches The Importance of the 7Th Day Shabbat (Fri. sunset to Sat. sunset) & Holy Days! Not in legalism, provides greater spiritual growth (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

YAH has taught Apostle Elisheva and us to only fast on Yom Kippur if your body can handle it.

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 75



I, YAHUVEH,

Will Sanctify And Meet You In Your Sukkot!

[I Command You to Keep and Honor MY Holy Days]

Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

August 27, 2004





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A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast from one world antichrist Superchurch:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks Holy Rapture:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred ​



You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme



See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html







