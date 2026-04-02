Bright Videos News, Apr 2, 2026 - The Coming U.S. Military Enriched Uranium RESCUE Hoax, While Germany BEGS Russia for Gas

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- Trump and Graham's War Crimes Admission (0:14)
- Trump's False Claims and Military Hoax (5:41)
- Impact on Global Energy and Economy (28:26)
- Europe's Energy Crisis and Germany's Response (33:37)
- The Role of Technology and EMF Protection (59:09)
- The Future of Energy and Technology (1:16:26)
- Bulletproof Backpack Testing and Real-World Applications (1:18:09)
- Anthropic AI and Government Contracts (1:22:40)
- Protection Against Electronic Threats (1:23:37)
- Show and Tell of Vintage Technology (1:25:52)
- Digital Footprint and Privacy Concerns (1:29:51)
- Promotion of Dark Bags.com (1:31:38)
- Conclusion and Final Remarks (1:34:06)
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