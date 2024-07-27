Israeli Forces Destroying a Clean Water Reservoir in Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighborhood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli forces film themselves destroying a clean water reservoir in Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighborhood, footage uploaded to social media shows.
US journalist Ryan Grim said of the video: “This is a terrorist attack that is almost incomprehensible in the depth of its depravity, and should be in history books for centuries.”
Adding: This is another crime against International Law.