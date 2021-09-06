COVID TREATMENT PER HEALTH CARE WORKER LISTEN!!! 1 MINUTE

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Quoting this man in the tiktok video:
Vitamin d 3 - 2,000-5, 000 iu/DAY
Vitamin c 1,000mg/DAY
Vitamin A 10,000 iu/DAY
Zinc 150mg /day
Quercetin Get it!
Ivermectin Prevention: 18 mg/WEEK for prevention
Ivermectin (take this if you are sick or high risk OR HAVE COVID)
24 mg/DAY for 5 DAYS
"There is no reason for people to be sick and dying of covid."
video here;
https://www.brighteon.com/2642d5b0-f9c9-4537-b3fa-0de7c785b9ff