This song is called Scorched Earth composed by Steve Montgomery using Discovery Trailer by Triple Spiral Audio for Omnisphere 2 by Spectrasonics.



The Discovery Trailer soundset contains 100 presets and 25 multis and 48 soundsources and is part of the Discovery Series with 6 scheduled releases over the year.



The sounds in the soundset are filled with dark, distorted, pushing, edgy sounds, but also reflective, mysterious and wide and lush sounds are represented. All the sounds have modulation via the modwheel and aftertouch and in a lot of cases the pitchwheel adds some saturation and the CC2 often controls different modulation sources. The inspiration comes from shows from various trailer works done by labels such as Audiomachine, Really Slow Motion, Colossal Music and many more.



Omnisphere 2.6 is required!



The Discovery Trailer Deluxe version contains 25 extra presets and 10 extra multis with the use of the Keyscape soundsource library. Check for more info the product page.



Here the schedule for the next set releases (these are estimated release dates, the final release date can vary a few days)



Set 2: Horror – released



Set 3: Trailer – released



Set 4: Documentary – 14 September (due to summer holiday)



Set 5: Reality – release 14 November



Set 6: Blockbuster – release 14 January 2020



Sample Sound Review rated Discovery – Crime 5 out of 5 stars!



“In my opinion, this library is an indispensable scoring tool that you should add to your Omnisphere soundbank collection. It’s criminal I can’t giveDiscovery: Crime more than 5 Stars but rest assured the Discovery series by Triple Spiral Audio will certainly make Omnisphere library history in 2019.