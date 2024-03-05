Create New Account
Viktor Orban Says "Bring Back Trump"
InevitableTruth
Published Tuesday

When President Donald Trump was in Office a few leaders really liked him. Just recently during a Trump Speech at a Rally mentioned the President of Hungary wants Trump back in the Whitehouse. Not to long now, only a few months to wait.

usahungaryendorsementpresidenttrumpdonaldjtrumpviktororban

