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Charlie Kirk Interviews Former muslim Ridvan Aydemir
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Ridvan describes his upbringing from Turkish muslim parents who immigrated to Germany from Turkey. He went to a German school, admiring the Christian culture & wonderful people with whom he interacted, BUT was told at HOME by his muslim parents "YOU CANNOT TRUST CHRISTIANS; NON-

MUSLIMS ARE YOUR ENEMY." Ridvan later became a Christian

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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