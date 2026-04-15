Charlie Kirk Interviews Former muslim Ridvan Aydemir

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Ridvan describes his upbringing from Turkish muslim parents who immigrated to Germany from Turkey. He went to a German school, admiring the Christian culture & wonderful people with whom he interacted, BUT was told at HOME by his muslim parents "YOU CANNOT TRUST CHRISTIANS; NON-
MUSLIMS ARE YOUR ENEMY." Ridvan later became a Christian