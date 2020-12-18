MASKS & THE MANUFACTURING OF CONFORMITY: WE ARE NOW THE SUBJECTS OF A GIANT ASCH EXPERIMENT!!!

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Human beings are social creatures who for the most part want to be liked and not seen as an outsider. This natural condition causes many to defy logic and reason in order to receive comfort and acceptance to a group. In psychology, the Asch conformity experiment proved that the majority of people’s beliefs, ideas and understandings of various things can be easily influenced and steered into a desired direction that contradicts what they know to be true. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how the whole world is currently the subject of a giant Ash conformity experiment which is why you may want to think twice about wearing a mask!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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