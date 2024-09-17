BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara O'Neill - The Frontal Lobe - 11 of 13 (2014)
The Frontal Lobe, Barbara O'Neill - Part 11 of a 13 part presentation 

 

Barbara ONeill, author, educator, naturopath and nutritionist, is also an international speaker on natural self-healing. She has raised eight children and is a specialist in womens and childrens health. 

Barbara is passionate about good health and natural healing. She believes in giving the body optimum conditions in order for it to heal itself. 

Barbara is a gifted public speaker who has an intimate knowledge of how the body works and has numerous talks on most aspects of health available on DVDs or from the Web. 

Barbara is available for public speaking to companies, community groups, or churches and is sure to please those looking for motivation to live a longer, healthier and happier life. 

 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

 

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.

depressionwheatjudgementmsgglucosewillpowermultiple sclerosismoldsugartobaccointellectcaffeineself controlguidelinesforesightthe brainself disciplinebarbara oneillcaffeine withdrawalthe frontal lobegrain brainreasoning powersour willhave a new kid by fridaydr kevin leman
