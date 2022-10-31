ANOTHER Time lapse video of STRANGE LIGHTS IN NIGHT SKY. Starts at 03:15 on screen counter. See description....

Time lapse video of STRANGE LIGHTS IN NIGHT SKY. Starts at 03:15 on screen counter.Anybody know what the random bright lights are that appear, move through a small section of the sky, and fade away. I see stars, planets, airplanes, all the time but I haven't seen this before. It started about September 27 and occurs for about an hour a night, at least on the nights I have a clear view of the night sky. This evening the lights appear near the left side of the picture. Leave any questions in the comments, I have the real time vid of the same event available.

