ANOTHER Time lapse video of STRANGE LIGHTS IN NIGHT SKY. Starts at 03:15 on screen counter. See description....

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Time lapse video of STRANGE LIGHTS IN NIGHT SKY. Starts at 03:15 on screen counter.Anybody know what the random bright lights are that appear, move through a small section of the sky, and fade away. I see stars, planets, airplanes, all the time but I haven't seen this before. It started about September 27 and occurs for about an hour a night, at least on the nights I have a clear view of the night sky. This evening the lights appear near the left side of the picture. Leave any questions in the comments, I have the real time vid of the same event available.