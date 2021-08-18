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DEATH SHOT
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185 views • August 18, 2021
Watching main stream media will get several billion people killed . That's the idea. You're taking your orders from the enemy. That makes you my enemy, That makes you a traitor. Personally, I think Planet Earth has too many STUPID people anyway. FRANKLY, STUPID PEOPLE are a pain in the ass, however, the vaccinated are contagious, thus not fit to be around. Godspeed to where ever you wind up, but it won't be my house.
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