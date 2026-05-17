Alex In Athens - Putin DECREE raises concerns in WEST. Zelensky FEARS Kiev strike, Finland drone FAFO. CUBA ultimatum - 5-16-2026

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Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.
Topic 2057
Vladimir Putin heads to China on May 19 and 20 for talks with Xi Jinping just days after Trump's Beijing visit, and Alex Christoforou of The Duran breaks down what this Xi Putin meeting really signals for the Russia China US triangle, alongside the CIA director's surprise trip to Havana delivering what looks like a regime change ultimatum to Cuba's leadership. Ukraine's drone campaign is now backfiring spectacularly on Finland and the Baltic states, Helsinki airport was shut down and fighter jets were scrambled as redirected Ukrainian drones caused chaos across the region, while Zelensky warns Russia is targeting Kiev, Trump's financial disclosures reveal perfectly timed Nvidia and Palantir stock trades, and Olaf Scholz casually admits NATO keeping Germany down makes sense. Are the dominoes of the collective West's strategy finally starting to fall back on themselves?
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00:00:00 Introduction and Weekly News Overview
00:01:04 Putin Confirmed Traveling to China on May 19 and 20
00:02:11 Xi Jinping Name Drops Putin During Trump Secret Garden Visit
00:04:28 Trump Declines China Offer to Help on Iran
00:07:00 Putin Signs Decree Simplifying Russian Citizenship for Transnistria Residents
00:09:25 Zelensky Claims Russia Targeting Kiev Government Buildings
00:12:39 Ukrainian Drones Cause Chaos in Finland and the Baltic States
00:16:12 Cuba Energy Crisis and CIA Director Ratcliffe in Havana
00:18:31 Trump Administration Delivers Ultimatum to Cuba
00:22:32 Trump Financial Disclosures: Nvidia, Palantir, and Big Tech Trades
00:26:44 Eurovision Chief Hints Russia Could Return, Countries Boycotting Over Israel
00:29:39 Olaf Scholz Says NATO Keeping Germany Down Makes Sense
00:32:49 Blinken: 70 Percent of Germans Now View the US as an Adversary
00:35:37 Wall Street Journal Claims Apple and NBA Beat China's TikTok
00:36:51 Wrap Up and Where to Find The Duran