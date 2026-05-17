Alex In Athens - Putin DECREE raises concerns in WEST. Zelensky FEARS Kiev strike, Finland drone FAFO. CUBA ultimatum - 5-16-2026

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.

Topic 2057

Vladimir Putin heads to China on May 19 and 20 for talks with Xi Jinping just days after Trump's Beijing visit, and Alex Christoforou of The Duran breaks down what this Xi Putin meeting really signals for the Russia China US triangle, alongside the CIA director's surprise trip to Havana delivering what looks like a regime change ultimatum to Cuba's leadership. Ukraine's drone campaign is now backfiring spectacularly on Finland and the Baltic states, Helsinki airport was shut down and fighter jets were scrambled as redirected Ukrainian drones caused chaos across the region, while Zelensky warns Russia is targeting Kiev, Trump's financial disclosures reveal perfectly timed Nvidia and Palantir stock trades, and Olaf Scholz casually admits NATO keeping Germany down makes sense. Are the dominoes of the collective West's strategy finally starting to fall back on themselves?





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00:00:00 Introduction and Weekly News Overview

00:01:04 Putin Confirmed Traveling to China on May 19 and 20

00:02:11 Xi Jinping Name Drops Putin During Trump Secret Garden Visit

00:04:28 Trump Declines China Offer to Help on Iran

00:07:00 Putin Signs Decree Simplifying Russian Citizenship for Transnistria Residents

00:09:25 Zelensky Claims Russia Targeting Kiev Government Buildings

00:12:39 Ukrainian Drones Cause Chaos in Finland and the Baltic States

00:16:12 Cuba Energy Crisis and CIA Director Ratcliffe in Havana

00:18:31 Trump Administration Delivers Ultimatum to Cuba

00:22:32 Trump Financial Disclosures: Nvidia, Palantir, and Big Tech Trades

00:26:44 Eurovision Chief Hints Russia Could Return, Countries Boycotting Over Israel

00:29:39 Olaf Scholz Says NATO Keeping Germany Down Makes Sense

00:32:49 Blinken: 70 Percent of Germans Now View the US as an Adversary

00:35:37 Wall Street Journal Claims Apple and NBA Beat China's TikTok

00:36:51 Wrap Up and Where to Find The Duran