Dr. Lee Merritt - Caution about October 4th and 11th - Be Vigilant
Published Yesterday

Dr. Lee Merritt cautions us about the emergency broadcast test on


October 4th and 11th

Just something to consider.
It would NOT do any of us harm to put down and turn off our electronics
for a day or two! It would likely the best thing we could do for our health!

Live and speak the TRUTH!

