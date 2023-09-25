Dr. Lee Merritt - Caution about October 4th and 11th - Be Vigilant

Dr. Lee Merritt cautions us about the emergency broadcast test on



October 4th and 11th

Just something to consider.

It would NOT do any of us harm to put down and turn off our electronics

for a day or two! It would likely the best thing we could do for our health!

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!