What is a Jedi in Buddhism w/Dr. Steven Hairfield: Merkaba Chakras #93

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I am your host, Von Galt. Today, we bring back Dr. Steven Hairfield to discuss the characteristics of what makes a good Jedi. The Japanese Samurai word "Jedi" is adapted for the Star Wars movie series, which many Buddhist and Hindu monks believe is a depiction of humanity ancient Star Wars past as written in our folklores, which lead to Earth being seeded as the new multicultural experiment and also, as a planet of asylum for refugees of the intergalactic-multiversal wars. Dr. Steven Hairfield, welcome back to Merkaba Chakras!





