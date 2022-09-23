What is a Jedi in Buddhism w/Dr. Steven Hairfield: Merkaba Chakras #93

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I am your host, Von Galt. Today, we bring back Dr. Steven Hairfield to discuss the characteristics of what makes a good Jedi. The Japanese Samurai word "Jedi" is adapted for the Star Wars movie series, which many Buddhist and Hindu monks believe is a depiction of humanity ancient Star Wars past as written in our folklores, which lead to Earth being seeded as the new multicultural experiment and also, as a planet of asylum for refugees of the intergalactic-multiversal wars. Dr. Steven Hairfield, welcome back to Merkaba Chakras!
Click on link to watch Part 1 of my interview w/Dr. Steven Hairfield to uncover Jesus (Yeshuah Ben Yosef's) missing 18-years as a Buddhist monk studying metaphysics, Jedi training, and energy healing:
https://youtu.be/3PFtBvyvgh0
There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
For more information about Dr. Steven Hairfield offerings, please visit his website: http://hairfield.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
#StevenHairfield, #jedi , #buddhism , #starwars , #ascension, #starseeds , #metaphysics , #transcendentalmeditation, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #kungfu , #bodhidharma , #tulkuchildren, #reincarnation, #newearth , #medium , #spiritualawakening, #channeling , #3rddimension, #frequencies , #yeshua , #yoda , #americanmonk , #yeshuahbenyosef , #zen , #brucelee, #kwanyin
