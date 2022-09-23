BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is a Jedi in Buddhism w/Dr. Steven Hairfield: Merkaba Chakras #93
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
37 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • September 23, 2022

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I am your host, Von Galt. Today, we bring back Dr. Steven Hairfield to discuss the characteristics of what makes a good Jedi. The Japanese Samurai word "Jedi" is adapted for the Star Wars movie series, which many Buddhist and Hindu monks believe is a depiction of humanity ancient Star Wars past as written in our folklores, which lead to Earth being seeded as the new multicultural experiment and also, as a planet of asylum for refugees of the intergalactic-multiversal wars. Dr. Steven Hairfield, welcome back to Merkaba Chakras!


Click on link to watch Part 1 of my interview w/Dr. Steven Hairfield to uncover Jesus (Yeshuah Ben Yosef's) missing 18-years as a Buddhist monk studying metaphysics, Jedi training, and energy healing:

https://youtu.be/3PFtBvyvgh0


There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras


For more information about Dr. Steven Hairfield offerings, please visit his website: http://hairfield.com/


To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


#StevenHairfield, #jedi , #buddhism , #starwars , #ascension, #starseeds , #metaphysics , #transcendentalmeditation, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #kungfu , #bodhidharma , #tulkuchildren, #reincarnation, #newearth , #medium , #spiritualawakening, #channeling , #3rddimension, #frequencies , #yeshua , #yoda , #americanmonk , #yeshuahbenyosef , #zen , #brucelee, #kwanyin

Keywords
meditationchannelingyeshuaconsciousnessfrequenciesbuddhismstar warszenstarseedskung fujediyodareincarnation5th dimensionbruce leenew earthmediumspiritual awakening3rd dimensiontulku childrendr steven hairfieldbodhidharmaamerican monkyeshuah ben yosefkwan yin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy