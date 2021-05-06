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testimony given by Dr. Peter McCullough to the Texas Senate HHS
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433 views • May 06, 2021
Our Medical Industry - suppressing cures and creating customers for decades.
Sure its about the money, but more importantly they could not have got the EUA while other valid cures or options existed. hence the fake study and subsequent retraction and the conspiracy around the over the counter Drug called Hydroxychloroquine which has been prescribed to immune deficient people, elderly , pregnant women and infants for 65 years. Right.
This is the recent testimony given by Dr. Peter McCullough to the Texas Senate HHS Committee in which he blows the whistle on the deliberate suppression of ANY AND ALL AVAILABLE TREATMENTS to deal with COVID in order to ensure maximum profitability of the Vaccine Industry.
Source: GREAT Channel.
The Kick Them All Out Project
It's Time To Drain the Friggin Globalist/Collectivist Swamp!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-kick-them-all-out-project/
This video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6PSjLKmL8iX/
Sure its about the money, but more importantly they could not have got the EUA while other valid cures or options existed. hence the fake study and subsequent retraction and the conspiracy around the over the counter Drug called Hydroxychloroquine which has been prescribed to immune deficient people, elderly , pregnant women and infants for 65 years. Right.
This is the recent testimony given by Dr. Peter McCullough to the Texas Senate HHS Committee in which he blows the whistle on the deliberate suppression of ANY AND ALL AVAILABLE TREATMENTS to deal with COVID in order to ensure maximum profitability of the Vaccine Industry.
Source: GREAT Channel.
The Kick Them All Out Project
It's Time To Drain the Friggin Globalist/Collectivist Swamp!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-kick-them-all-out-project/
This video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6PSjLKmL8iX/
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