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The appointed New York Governor shows what she really is!
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512 views • October 03, 2021
Appointed New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, demonstrates what a False Prophet looks and acts like. Excellent analysis by Del Bigtree at The High Wire. New York removed one Bad Apple only to be replaced by a Soul-less, vile, disciple of evil who uses the trust of Christians to heard them into the lion’s den for the last games of the empire. History continues to repeat!
Below, complete segment.
https://rumble.com/vn7egv-last-years-heroes-this-years-unemployed.html
Below, complete segment.
https://rumble.com/vn7egv-last-years-heroes-this-years-unemployed.html
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