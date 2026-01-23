BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Earthquake Unrest spreading - BE PREPARED this week !
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
255 views • 1 day ago

Earthquake Unrest spreading 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgQWyL0Q_As

dutchsinse

-------------

You live with great uncertainty about the future, which is why you want to know and know, which is why you ask and want to know dates

January 19, 2026

Some earthquakes and tsunamis will not be natural, but created by great powers, and they will cause great earthquakes and great devastation.

How far will man go, how far!

Where have all these harmful inventions come from?

From misused science, it is the desire for human power to forget Me and believe that the powers are everything and are above Me.

You forget that I am their God, and your very pride will lead them to commit terrifying acts. You will rise up against Me, and then you will live in darkness.

Pray, My children, pray that prayer may mitigate the earthquakes.

Pray, My children, pray that prayer may mitigate the electromagnetism on Earth.

Pray, My children, pray that prayer may mitigate the action of the sun so that it does not overcharge the electrical power transmitters (2) and you are left in darkness. (3)

Pray, My children, pray that prayer will lead you to understand that you need to prepare for strong natural events, especially earthquakes. ✅

Pray, My children, pray for Canada, pray for Mexico, pray for Central America, pray for Peru, pray for Italy, pray for France, pray for Japan, pray for Russia.

https://www.jesusmariasite.org/7072-you-live-with-great-uncertainty-about-the-future-which-is-why-you-want-to-know-an



earthquakesdutchsinseunusual usa quakesolar watch
