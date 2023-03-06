Create New Account
Homosexuality Is Not For The church
African Voice
Published 15 hours ago

In a world of liberal ideology imposing itself on the Christian establishment, there are those who have defied the cancel culture to stand for the truth in the UK. Is it not a wonder that these same liberals will not do this with Islam or Hinduism. They are afraid!!! They know that there is no room for such nonsense!! Liberals are the worst hypocrites in the world.

christianityenglandgaysexuality

