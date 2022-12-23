Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHITE NATIONS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WEAPONIZED
21 views
channel image
Stophypocrisy
Published 20 hours ago |

A new short video on the destruction of the US, Europe, and Australia using illegal invasion by way of the UN/WEF Agenda. International Financiers are at the head of this agenda to install a world government starting with the North American Union. This will be imposed under a communist type rule. The US Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Congress will be dissolved.Special thanks to Lara Logan reporting.

This video is intended for educational and entertainment purposes ONLY and is in no way meant to provoke, incite, or shock the viewer. Nothing in this video should be considered a "call to action." It was created to educate individuals on constitutionally protected activities, case law and individual rights and emphasize the important roll legal action plays in constitutional activism as well as the importance of constitutional awareness.

Keywords
immigrationunborderinvasioncartels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket