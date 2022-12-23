WHITE NATIONS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WEAPONIZED

A new short video on the destruction of the US, Europe, and Australia using illegal invasion by way of the UN/WEF Agenda. International Financiers are at the head of this agenda to install a world government starting with the North American Union. This will be imposed under a communist type rule. The US Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Congress will be dissolved.Special thanks to Lara Logan reporting.

This video is intended for educational and entertainment purposes ONLY and is in no way meant to provoke, incite, or shock the viewer. Nothing in this video should be considered a "call to action." It was created to educate individuals on constitutionally protected activities, case law and individual rights and emphasize the important roll legal action plays in constitutional activism as well as the importance of constitutional awareness.