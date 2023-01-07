Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 07JAN23 - Rita Panahi: Kellie-Jay and Rita Panahi Discuss Men in Women's Sports
This is the original #AdultHumanFemale channel and home of Kellie-Jay Keen aka Posie Parker.

Uploaded on 22/03/2022

Watch the original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnH9o...

TERF TALK TUESDAY!

Every Tuesday at 8pm UK time Kellie-Jay hosts a call in show!

Freephone UK - 0800 058 4204

Freephone US - 877 729 1771

Freephone Canada - 888 835 6088

Freephone Australia - 1800 959 819

Freephone New Zealand - 800 441 607

Rest of the world - +44 204 515 2251

