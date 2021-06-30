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** NSA WHISTLEBLOWER TO TUCKER: YOU’RE BEING MONITORED ** - Tucker/Dillon/Jones/Stone - 28, 29/June/2021
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41 views • June 30, 2021
** Tucker Carlson Tonight, 28, 29/June/2021
** WHITLEBLOWER TO TUCKER: YOU’RE BEING MONITORED
** PSAKI DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT NSA SPYING ON TUCKER - REPORTER: Tucker Carlson said that the NSA is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on US citizens by the NSA? And is Tucker Carlson on of them?
PSAKI: Well the NSA, as I think you’re well aware, I’m sure everyone’s aware, everyone on this plane is aware I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying, attempting to do us harm on foreign soil. So that is their purview. But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community.
** WH DODGES QUESTION ON NSA MONITORING TUCKER
** NSA STATEMENT TO TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT – “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency.”
** NSA DOES NOT DENY READING PRIVATE EMAILS
** BIDEN IS LIGHT ON THE “WHITE SUPREMACY”DETAILS
** FBI AGENTS TO TUCKER: BIDEN’S CLAIM IS ABSURD
** FBI CLEARLY HAD FOREKNOWLEDGE OF THE RIOT
** BREAKING: Tucker responds to NSA who is spying on him
- News Thud, J.C. McCallum 30/June/2021
https://newsthud.com/breaking-tucker-responds-to-nsa-who-is-spying-on-him/?utm_source=News+Thud&;utm_campaign=bbbadbd432-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_84584849d2-bbbadbd432-74340405
-- Tucker Carlson tonight responded to a statement from the NSA after he tried calling them multiple times to get an answer as to why they are spying on him. The full segment is below:
The short of this is that the NSA said he’s never been an intelligence target of the NSA. But Tucker says that’s a non-sequitur and doesn’t address the actual question which is did they spy on his emails and text messages.
Tucker affirms again tonight that what this government whistleblower told him Sunday is 100% accurate, because they mentioned things in his email that the NSA has read that only he would know.
The bottom line here is that it clearly did happen, and it’s honestly not even shocking. The Obama administration spied on political enemies, namely journalists at Fox News and elsewhere and of course, later, the Trump campaign. That carried over into Trump’s administration, where he was being targeted by his own intelligence community. So nothing Tucker reports on this should surprise anyone, and if the government finally comes out and says they aren’t doing it, do not believe them. Because as we’ve all learned over the last five years, the ones doing the spying will lie through their teeth in order to keep spying and destroy their political enemies.
UPDATE: Here’s the interview that got cut off at the end of the video above:
** WHITLEBLOWER TO TUCKER: YOU’RE BEING MONITORED
** PSAKI DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT NSA SPYING ON TUCKER - REPORTER: Tucker Carlson said that the NSA is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on US citizens by the NSA? And is Tucker Carlson on of them?
PSAKI: Well the NSA, as I think you’re well aware, I’m sure everyone’s aware, everyone on this plane is aware I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying, attempting to do us harm on foreign soil. So that is their purview. But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community.
** WH DODGES QUESTION ON NSA MONITORING TUCKER
** NSA STATEMENT TO TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT – “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency.”
** NSA DOES NOT DENY READING PRIVATE EMAILS
** BIDEN IS LIGHT ON THE “WHITE SUPREMACY”DETAILS
** FBI AGENTS TO TUCKER: BIDEN’S CLAIM IS ABSURD
** FBI CLEARLY HAD FOREKNOWLEDGE OF THE RIOT
** BREAKING: Tucker responds to NSA who is spying on him
- News Thud, J.C. McCallum 30/June/2021
https://newsthud.com/breaking-tucker-responds-to-nsa-who-is-spying-on-him/?utm_source=News+Thud&;utm_campaign=bbbadbd432-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_84584849d2-bbbadbd432-74340405
-- Tucker Carlson tonight responded to a statement from the NSA after he tried calling them multiple times to get an answer as to why they are spying on him. The full segment is below:
The short of this is that the NSA said he’s never been an intelligence target of the NSA. But Tucker says that’s a non-sequitur and doesn’t address the actual question which is did they spy on his emails and text messages.
Tucker affirms again tonight that what this government whistleblower told him Sunday is 100% accurate, because they mentioned things in his email that the NSA has read that only he would know.
The bottom line here is that it clearly did happen, and it’s honestly not even shocking. The Obama administration spied on political enemies, namely journalists at Fox News and elsewhere and of course, later, the Trump campaign. That carried over into Trump’s administration, where he was being targeted by his own intelligence community. So nothing Tucker reports on this should surprise anyone, and if the government finally comes out and says they aren’t doing it, do not believe them. Because as we’ve all learned over the last five years, the ones doing the spying will lie through their teeth in order to keep spying and destroy their political enemies.
UPDATE: Here’s the interview that got cut off at the end of the video above:
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