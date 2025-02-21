FOWL PLAY: BIRD FLU & COVID CONTRADICTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With a vaccine rollout for the bird flu looming, Jefferey revisits the early COVID response and the similarities in the current supply chain, military response, and WHO ideology. Also, hear recent statements made by former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Deborah Birx, that hold a frighteningly contradictory message than when she led the push for lockdowns and vaccinate mandates.
#BirdFlu #DeborahBirx