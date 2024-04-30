JP Update 33 - Nordics Training International Military Pilots to fly Flying Saucers

Michael Salla





Apr 29, 2024





On April 15, 2024, JP traveled to an underground spaceport somewhere in Alabama that appeared very similar or the same as one he visited in May 2023. He again saw fleets of saucer shaped spacecraft being piloted by human-looking ‘Nordic’ extraterrestrials that were identical to ones he witnessed and photographed in 2018 while living in Orlando, Florida.





JP says that he and another witness were accompanied by 30 military pilots from many nations. When they arrived at the underground location all the pilots left and walked over to specific spacecraft and Nordics they were associated with to continue their training. The human pilots were being trained to use the advanced mind-technology interfaces that are part of the Nordic spacecraft. Finally, JP was told that the Nordic spacecraft flown by military pilots from different nations would soon start showing themselves in a worldwide disclosure initiative.





For more articles, photos and videos involving JP, visit: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/





For photos of craft witnessed in Orlando, Florida go to: https://exopolitics.org/contact-with-nordic-alien-in-usaf-uniform-whose-spacecraft-was-photographed/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mLZJ7gccTU