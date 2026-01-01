The Bibi Files is an American documentary film. The film features leaked interrogation footage from the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu.

As part of the investigation into bribery and fraud allegations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli police recorded thousands of hours of interrogation footage from 2016 to 2018. This footage was leaked to filmmaker Alex Gibney via Signal in early 2023. In addition to Netanyahu, the film features video footage of his family, friends, and associates. It also includes interviews with insiders who were willing to speak on the record about Netanyahu.

While the interrogation audio had been previously published, the video footage had not been. Gibney stated, "These recordings shed light on Netanyahu's character in a way that is unprecedented and extraordinary. They are powerful evidence of his venal and corrupt character and how that led us to where we are at right now."

Benjamin Netanyahu, facing allegations of bribery and corruption, is being interrogated by Israeli police. Netanyahu is defensive, calling the interrogators' questions "delusional" and the investigation "preposterous and insane".

Insiders, including investigative journalist Raviv Drucker, believe that the 2018–2022 Israeli political crisis was a direct result of Netanyahu's efforts to avoid prosecution. They also claim that Netanyahu is using the Gaza war as an instrument to further delay his trial.

Hundreds of witnesses are interrogated throughout the course of the investigation. They state that Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, had been steadily receiving expensive gifts, including jewelry, cigars, and champagne, from wealthy businesspeople, including Arnon Milchan, Sheldon Adelson, and Miriam Adelson. Hadas Klein, Milchan's former assistant, alleges that the gifts were demanded by the Netanyahus like "a supplement line". To hide the inflow of gifts, they communicated in code and concealed items in bags and coolers. Netanyahu, however, vehemently denies soliciting any gifts.

Sara Netanyahu is hostile and combative during her interrogation, accusing the police of trying to bring down her husband. Insiders state that Sara is controlling and heavily involved in political matters and decision-making under her husband's premiership. Household workers at Beit Aghion state that Sara created a hostile work environment, with a former housekeeper claiming that she expected the same level of luxury as the White House. Insiders speculate that Netanyahu fears his wife, regularly appeasing her wishes since his 1993 sex tape scandal.

Yair Lapid, former Minister of Finance, states that Netanyahu, at the request of Milchan, personally advocated for the extension of a tax exemption that solely benefited Milchan's financial interests. The exemption was marginal, only applying to a few individuals, and Lapid states that it was the only tax regulation that Netanyahu had ever approached him about. In addition to the tax exemption, Klein states that Netanyahu, at Milchan's request, personally contacted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Ambassador Daniel B. Shapiro to reinstate Milchan's U.S. visa.

In a second case in Netanyahu's trial, Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu's former spokesperson, states that Netanyahu gave Shaul Elovitch access to funds to repay a loan in exchange for favorable coverage on Elovitch's news website, Walla! News. Hefetz also states that Yair Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu's son, known for his strict right-wing views, also had influence on Walla's content. In his interrogation, Yair is uncooperative, comparing the Israeli police to the Stasi and Gestapo, and calling the investigation a "witch hunt".

After Netanyahu's indictment in November 2019, he denies the charges and refuses to resign. To maintain his political power, he begins to appeal to the far-right and religious factions, later appointing ultra-nationalists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir to his cabinet. In January 2023, Netanyahu promotes a judicial reform plan to limit the power of the Supreme Court, sparking nine months of widespread protests across Israel. Insiders state that Netanyahu backed the reform plan in an attempt to block his trial, willingly destabilizing and undermining the security of the country in order to evade a jail sentence.

Footage from the October 7 attacks is shown. Insiders believe Netanyahu to be responsible for the attacks, having empowered Hamas in Gaza for years to weaken the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and believing that "we control the height of the flames". He quotes The Godfather Part II to the interrogators, stating, "Keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer." Insiders believe that the anti-Arab far-right has an incentive to prolong the Gaza war in order to achieve their goals in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, rather than prioritizing the hostage crisis and reaching a ceasefire. In turn, Netanyahu repeatedly requests his corruption trial to be delayed, citing the ongoing war.