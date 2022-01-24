© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Avoid The Wicked - Proverbs 24:1-2 (NIV)
1 Do not envy the wicked,
do not desire their company;
2 for their hearts plot violence,
and their lips talk about making trouble.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Avert the Wicked.
They bring only violence and trouble.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p97yu2e
#envy #wicked #desire #company #hearts #plot #violence #lips #talk #trouble