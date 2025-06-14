Philosophy vs Sex Workers! Listener Debate

"You made a point in your recent call in with the OnlyFans woman that women shouldn’t feel accomplished for making money from selling their images on OnlyFans because they haven’t earned their beauty. However, as you do well know IQ is 80% genetic and becomes more genetic as you get older. You Stef yourself experienced a childhood that would be the model of creating a homeless drug addict living in the street, however you did not become a drug addict or homeless, in fact you became a very successful businessman both as a former software executive and also now as a self-employed philosopher. So despite all the environmental odds being against you as a poor child living in a home with an absent father and a dysfunctional mother; you achieved great success, and your success stems not from your environment but your high IQ and your work ethic, both of which are largely genetic, in fact just as much genetic as women who have big boobs, perfect facial structure and peachy booty is also genetic. Now there is some environmental tailoring that can be done such as going to the gym or working hard, however work ethic is also largely genetic. Interestingly, I would in fact argue that that a persons physical body is actually less genetically determined than a persons IQ; the amount of physical transformation a woman’s body can go through from the gym is more extreme than anything a person could attempt to do to increase their IQ. Jordan Peterson said there is nothing that can be done to increase IQ. So the point of all this backstory is to ask ‘Why do you think women selling photos of themselves is not good because they haven’t earned it, they just inherited it like winning the lottery?.’ You yourself didn’t earn your high IQ and pretty much everything a person does whether it is work ethic, personality is all driven largely by predetermined genetic factors. In extreme cases someone who is born with a high IQ can be totally destroyed by the environment to the point they can’t read, but generally speaking apart from extreme cases everything a person does and every accomplishment a person has earned is the result of innate genetic inheritance. Thus, why would you say a woman hasn’t earned her beauty shouldn’t sell it when you Stef haven’t earned your high IQ? Does this suggest a bias where you believe intellectual work; though just as much predetermined as a woman’s physical appearance is superior to says OnlyFans work, and does this suggestion instigate any personal reflection in yourself that suggests the reason you are against women selling their beauty on OnlyFans and the like, is because you inherited a high IQ and as such you have a bias to do work that suits your natural genetic predisposition? Thus, would you acknowledge it is an inconsistent argument to make that women who make money from their genetic disposition is bad because they quote, ‘haven’t earned it’?"





"- Sorry, risking life and limb to spread peaceful parenting and moral philosophy is the same as selling pictures of your butthole on the internet? Do you even hear yourself?"





"@freedomain I do not disagree with the claim that peaceful parenting has tremendous value for society, certainly more value than quote ,'butthole' pics. However, you did not make that claim in your conversation with the OnlyFans woman and that was not the claim I was disputing in my question. I was specifically disputing your claim that women haven't earned the ability to make money using their body because it’s ‘unearned’. At 1hour:30min of your OnlyFans woman call-in you said Quote:





"‘I think that we end up happier if we get paid for things that just aren’t accidental to us’.





"You then said to the OnlyFans caller ‘You did not earn your body’. Again this is a bad argument because a lot of people put a lot of work in the gym and dieting to get an amazing body so your assumption that OnlyFans women didn’t earn their body is in many cases false. I’ve noticed from my experience at the gym, that women who have a great perfect butt are far more common in the gym then you would expect to find by chance by walking around in random public places. I’m certain there is a type of perfect peachy ideal female butt that certain women have that is largely the result of hard work in the gym, not solely the result because genet...





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025